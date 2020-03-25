The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported that his tour of the north of the country, next weekend, will be done without massive concentrations, after Phase 2 of the contingency was declared in the country last Tuesday. by the coronavirus.

Next weekend López Obrador will visit Bahía de Banderas, in Nayarit; San Luis Colorado, Sonora; Mexicali, Baja California, and Badiraguato, in the state of Sinaloa.

“I will go to Bahía de Banderas just to see the works, there will be no concentration, I will be with the technicians and with the authorities of Bahía de Banderas, only also, because we cannot be more than 100, and keeping distance, “said the Mexican president.

For this reason, he offered an apology in advance to the inhabitants of these populations because he will not be able to hug or kiss them since he will keep a healthy distance from the health recommendations for the coronavirus.

“This I am sorry, it hurts me that I cannot say hello and hug and kiss, that I cannot do it because of the healthy distance and that nothing else like that, and they will not take it badly”he expressed.

He indicated that he will go to review the works because he “does not want” them to stop, since that would imply job losses and affect the economy.

“I take this opportunity for my ill-wishers, to tell them that I am going to supervise the works that we are carrying out, because I do not want them to stop the works because that means unemployment, it means affecting the economy of the people and they are important works that we are carrying out ”.

López Obrador also reported that a team from the Presidency of the Republic will be collecting requests from citizens, which will be addressed.

“Also tell people, in this case of Bahía de Banderas, that a team is going to go forward, a brigade collecting their requests, that they are all going to be attended to, that I apologize ”, said.

He also called on the representatives of the media to “organize so that they go less,” but clarified that they are free to attend.

“The means to attend are free, but a respectful call to that they organize so that they go less, if it is possible ”, said.

Information in development