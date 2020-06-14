© Courtesy

The communicator recalled some of the insults she has received for speaking in Spanish or having an accent when speaking in English and regrets « how racist we Latinos are »

The journalist Maria Elena Salinas He revealed that he has been a victim of racism and discrimination, both for being Hispanic or for not being Latino enough, and lamented « how racist we Latinos are. »

Salinas, who was born in California and has been fluent in English and Spanish since she was a child, told the Univision digital show El Break at 7 that at the beginning of her career she was rejected by a Hispanic chain for having blonde hair color and green eyes. « They didn’t give me the job because I was too stiff. »

At the same time, he said, that on Anglo-Saxon television channels for which he has worked, he has been criticized for his accent or that on the streets of Miami they have told him to return to his country.

« I am speaking in English, but if they don’t like the accent, they criticize it and say ‘you shouldn’t be there’ because I don’t speak English even though I was born here and all my life I’ve been bilingual, » he told Alejandra Espinoza, host of the show that airs on Univision’s Facebook.

When talking about the case of George FloydHe opined that his death was « the drop that spilled the glass » and assured that this is a systematic problem that African Americans have suffered in the United States.

« It hurts me a lot to see how racist we Latinos are, and we do not recognize and accept it for anything in the world, and instead of trying to influence in some way that people have a more positive idea or at least that I have an open mind to listen and understand, ”he lamented. « We discriminate against indigenous and brown people, can’t we recognize it? It is very sad and frustrating. ”

That is why he urged to change the hate speech for words of empathy and to respect the peaceful mobilizations of minorities.