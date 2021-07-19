It hurt us that they overtook us two laps from the end

Ferrari came very close to giving a loud cry of joy today at Silverstone, but in the end it was again in the throat. After the spike in the first round entre Lewis Hamilton y Max Verstappen, which ended with the abandonment of the Red Bull driver Charles Leclerc took over at the helm of the British Grand Prix.

When the race restarted, it seemed that it would only last a few laps, but the Monegasque stayed in front throughout the first stint and at the beginning of the second widened the difference thanks to the 10-second penalty imposed on Hamilton for the incident on the first lap.

At the time it seemed that everything was almost done, but on the hard tires the Mercedes changed pace and Lewis recovered one second per lap. Two laps from the end, he made the overtaking a reality, denying Ferrari a victory that he has not savored since Singapore 2019. However, the balance of the weekend for the team principal, Mattia Binotto, remains positive, although it obviously hurts to lose that way.

“It is clear that it is a disappointment that they overtake us with two laps to go, but we have to be realistic on our part: if nothing happens to them, those in front are faster. We had a good race pace and I think that’s that. it is the most important thing for us after the disaster, if you can call it that, of what happened in France, “Binotto said to the microphones of Sky Sport F1.

“The team has worked well and there have been three consecutive races in which we have a good race pace. We always focus on ourselves, to continually try to improve. Come here to Silverstone, on a difficult track, and get a good classification and to be second in the race is something we are very satisfied with, “he added.

Obviously, Binotto praised Leclerc’s great performance, but he also highlighted the great recovery of Carlos Sainz, sixth at the finish line after the difficulties of the sprint race, but also suffering a problem in the pit stop, which probably cost him at least one other position.

“Charles has done very well all weekend: Friday in qualifying, yesterday in the sprint race and today too. Carlos had a little more bad luck with a problem with the pistol in the pit stop, what which cost him an important position. However, when he had a clean track he had a good pace and this is positive news for us. “

The first stint on medium tires was convincing for the Italian team boss who stressed how important it is to be able to go out in front to try to impose your pace on the rest.

“I don’t think we were on par because, looking at the GPS data, Hamilton was managing the tires because he was concerned about causing blisters with that type of compound. However, it is true that we had better pace than Bottas. After Norris, In Austria, we had proof that being up front and being able to set the pace is an advantage, so having a good position on the grid is crucial. “

Before the summer break, the Hungarian Grand Prix still needs to be played, on a layout that on paper seems suitable for the SF21, although the team prefers not to issue proclamations.

“Budapest is a track that can be better suited to our car. It will be very hot again, so front tire wear will be a problem. We will have to be careful, but these last few races bode well for our progress. No We must think about arriving in Hungary and being faster than Red Bull or Mercedes. We will go there to do our best, to fight, because we have seen that each race can bring surprises. “

The objective of trying to finish third in the constructors’ field is more concrete than ever after today’s test, although Binotto explained that it is more important to continue growing.

“I said it even before the season, this year Ferrari can get third place, because they have always done it in recent years, with the exception of 2020. There is no doubt that we want to finish third, but the main objective is to improve as team in all aspects. We are doing it and it shows in the pace of the race. Third position would then be the result of this work. “

GALLERY: The British GP for Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Race start Sprint Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc in the 1951 Ferrari 375

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Marc Gene, Mattia Binotto, Director of the Ferrari equipo with the Ferrari 375 de 1951

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

