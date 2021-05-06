It hides nothing, Salma Hayek and her elegant and revealing dress

Hiding nothing, Salma Hayek and her elegant and revealing dress | Instagram

The always beautiful Salma Hayek once again surprised her followers, this after posing for a magazine with a more than revealing dress, since she did not hide much of her shocking anatomy.

The beautiful Mexican actress shared on her social networks the cover and inside of the magazine that left her followers impressed by admiring more of the Hollywood star. For said cover, the wife of François-Henri Pinault chose a silver-colored dress with straps and short, but that was not the striking thing, rather that said garment exposed everything that was under the dress and apparently, the beautiful Salma Hayek I was not wearing anything.

Salma Hayek showed her curves to the fullest and accompanied her revealing dress with a small chain and her imposing red lips, her falling hair was the perfect complement to the artistic photography.

The protagonist of Frida He shared a video in which he boasts the cover and the interior, in which he posed with various ourfits and gave an interview so that his fans know a little more about the Hollywood star.

This cover is not very recent; However, the now 54-year-old actress continues to look just as spectacular. It seems that Valentina Paloma’s mother has found the formula for eternal youth, since she has a beautiful face and a youthful anatomy.

Slma Hayek has revealed that the secret of her face is washing her face with rose water, family advice. Roses cause your skin to stay hydrated, helps remove blemishes, and rejuvenates the battered.

In addition, the famous woman stays in perfect shape, as shown on social networks when there is an opportunity or when she takes a day at the beach and relaxation. The also producer is not afraid of swimsuits, even two-piece ones, and shares her beauty with the world.

Hayek has shown that age is just a number and her body stays in shape, she still has a curvy figure that steals sighs wherever she goes and that any young woman would like to show off.

Much has been speculated about his love past. Recently, Érik Rubín, husband of Andrea Legarreta confessed that he spent only one night with the beautiful actress, he assured it was special; but he confessed they never saw each other again.

Who also remembered her was Julio César Chávez, who shared a photograph with the beautiful Salma Hayek on social networks and wrote about how proud he was of her. Rumors that there was a relationship between the two in the past did not wait.

The rumor also resurfaced that she had a relationship with a Televisa executive, who would help her have leading roles and others and who they say was the one who opened the doors by sending her to the United States and paying for classes for her foray into Hollywood.