The mexican mix Export rose 138.96 percent in May, going from $ 12.50 to $ 29.87, an advance of $ 17.37 per barrel, its best monthly performance since records began.

May was marked by a lower supply of oil and an improvement in world consumption.

In addition, it reduced its accumulated loss, so far in 2020, to 46.79 percent.

The boost in the global energy market was also observed with monthly increases of 88.38 and 39.81 percent in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) of the United States and the Brent of the North European Sea, at prices of $ 35.49 and $ 35.33, at as supply and demand have stabilized.

On the supply side, this month was marked by the reduction of 9.7 million barrels per day of production in countries that make up the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other allies.

In addition, in the United States, the number of platforms in operation reached historical lows of 301 units.

On the demand side, crude oil was boosted by the economic reopening in part of the US and European countries after the Covid-19 pandemic, which left a reduction in energy consumption of around 30 percent worldwide.

Since March, oil prices fell sharply and it was at the end of April when they were under the greatest pressure, as supply greatly exceeded demand and storage facilities were at the limit, causing prices to be negative.

The concerns of the specialists in the sector for the following month are that the recent hikes and current prices have reached a level that no longer encourages reductions in supply, which would put the sector’s recovery at risk.

