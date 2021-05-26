“It has stirred up a lot of emotions within me”

The Audible platform, from Amazon, has launched Pablo Alborán: Cantar para respirar, a new podcast (audio recording as a radio program) in which the Spanish musician narrates his life in the first person from the hand of friends, colleagues and family who have lived his career with him.

Throughout these seven installments of 40 minutes each, the singer’s followers will find their first memories and ties with some of his childhood friends, who accompanied him on his first musical adventures, as well as with the moments lived with part of his technical team, with whom narrates anecdotes in every corner of the world.

“10 years have passed and sometimes you are not aware of what you have lived until you verbalize stories and memories and other people remind you. That has stirred up a lot of emotions and reflections within me. People are going to feel very identified because music belongs to everyone “, reflects the artist.

“It is a podcast in which people will be able to discover and learn many stories and ins and outs of what has happened during these ten years. The beginnings, the tours, the concerts, work that people don’t see firsthand … and, above all, thanks to the people who accompany me, they will learn many things that they do not know, “explained Alboran himself in statements made in a press release.

The artist, who promises that “the emotion is assured”, has also pointed out that listeners “are going to open a door through this very interesting podcast.” “As if they were with me hand in hand in a concert, in a promo or in the studio, “he said.

For the people from Malaga, the experience with this format “has been very fun because it is the first time that conversations with friends have been recorded and it’s not what they’re used to. “

“There comes a time when you forget that the buses are there and you start talking about life and work and magical things come up. We have made documentaries and reports, but the podcast is very personal and intimate“, has stood out.