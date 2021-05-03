“It has never been so easy to vote against the right”

The writer Almudena Grandes, during an interview with ‘El HuffPost’. (Photo: CARLOS PINA)

The writer Almudena Grandes recognizes that she has “lost count” of the times she has asked for the vote for the left from her weekly column in El País, but even so she has wanted to do so once more in view of the elections this Tuesday, 4 May, to the Madrid Assembly.

With a text titled Please, Grandes appeals to the population that reads it with “a slight stomach ache”, but who has not yet decided what to do this 4-M. “Tomorrow, get up and vote, please,” he asks them.

The writer and columnist warns that, for the Popular Party (PP), “enemy abstention” is “its main ally.” “The PSOE, Más Madrid and Unidas Podemos know that nothing would favor them more than increasing participation,” he says.

If Vox fails to be decisive in Madrid, it will see what seemed to be the irresistible rise of the far right in Spain suddenly truncated

Grandes also maintains that these elections should also be read in a national key. “If Ayuso loses power, even if he doubles votes and seats, Casado will fall with her, and with him, the national leadership of his party. If Vox fails to be decisive in Madrid, it will suddenly see what seemed to be the irresistible rise of the far right in Spain cut short, “he says.

“Although the elections are held on a Tuesday, a working day and not a school day, I think that decision has never been so easy, never so easy to vote against the right even if no candidate from the left is convincing,” defends the writer.

Grandes thus calls the population to vote en masse tomorrow: “So many things depend on the Madrilenians, the Madrilenians who never vote, deciding to leave home tomorrow,” he writes.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.