Quique Setién tried to get something positive out of his team’s rampant victory against Athletic Bilbao with a solo goal from Rakitic. The Cantabrian coach defended the game for his boys, despite the fact that they were at a slow pace most of the match. The team, for now, has the leadership of the League.

«We have five games in a row with the goal to zero, which has quite a bit of merit. We have put forward all but one game. The team has things things to improve. We must try not to worry too much about what the rival does, « he said.

On the other hand, Setién assured that Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati will have more opportunities in the next matches for his good work. «The entrance of Riqui and Ansu It has given us dynamism, they have withdrawn and we have taken advantage of one of those 18 shots that we have had near or within the area. I already said that Riqui did very well the other day against Leganés, like Ansu. One does not know when it is time for young people but we have two good footballers who are already joining to have the option to play minutes and make it difficult for the headlines. They will help us a lot. This is how the titles are earned »he threatened.

By last, Setién sent a message to its owners, that today did not shine as expected of them. «We lacked precision, lucidity, we have not been fine in the recovery after loss, in filtering passes, but we have been in control except at times when we have given life to Athletic, which is a great team », settled.