“It has made me improve on the field and mature as a footballer”

06/02/2021 at 7:44 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

After a great season in the right lane of the Wanda Metropolitano, Kieran Trippier has entered the list of Gareth Southgate for the next European Championship. Since the concentration of England, the full-back has offered some statements in which he has spoken about his role at Atlético de Madrid, praising ‘Cholo’ Simeone.

Trippier, who arrived at Atlético in the summer of 2019 from Tottenham, has appreciated the change he has undergone since he has been under Simeone’s orders. “For me, personally, it has been a great experience, a different culture, working for Simeone. He has worked for me without rest, I feel that I have improved on the field and matured more as a player. There is no better coach to improve than Simeone. “

Taking advantage of his inclusion in the England roster, Trippier has compared Gareth Southgate, his coach, to the Atlético de Madrid coach. “Gareth’s tactically brilliant playing style is very similar to Simeone’s. They have similarities, the way they organize teams and the way they are as characters. ”

To end his speech, the English international qualified the main difference between the two coaches. “Well, they are a little different character wise because Simeone is absolutely crazy. You can see when he is on the touchline, or when he ran into the dressing room tunnel when we beat Valladolid. They are both fantastic coaches. “

The right lane, a highly contested position

Despite his sanction after being involved in a sports betting case that kept him off the pitch for 10 weeks, Trippier has been instrumental for Atlético de Madrid in winning the league title. The Englishman has teamed up perfectly with Marcos Llorente, forming an unstoppable pair in the right lane.. In addition, he records 6 assists throughout the domestic championship.

This great season has helped him gain a foothold on the England roster. However, its ownership is by no means guaranteed, as the competition in the right lane from the ‘Three Lions’ is fierce. Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Alexander Arnold (Liverpool) and Reece James (Chelsea), will be his rivals in the position.