“It has generated a diplomatic crisis of the first order”

The Popular Party has targeted the Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya, for her “disastrous management” with the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali. Through his secretary general, Teodoro García Egea, he has requested the “immediate” resignation of Laya, considering that, with his actions, “he has generated a diplomatic crisis of the first order.”

This is what he has expressed in an interview on TVE, where he has pointed out, lamented, in addition, the “null weight in foreign policy” that this Government has. In this sense, he has stated bluntly that the Executive “is doing very badly” with everything related to Ghali and has denounced the lack of transparency regarding the situation with Morocco. “On the one hand it manages the entry of a citizen of another country in a disastrous way; manages their output worse and they do not clearly explain what the real problem is, “he added.

The number two of Casado has denounced that it has not been explained to the citizens what is the true magnitude of the problem with the neighboring country and has only acted when the crisis has unleashed a wave of illegal immigrants in Ceuta. In his opinion, because of actions like this and that of vaccines, “citizens have stopped trusting the Government.”

The Ombudsman travels to Ceuta and Melilla

Precisely this Wednesday, the Ombudsman, Francisco Fernández Marugán, begins an official visit to the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla to meet with authorities and NGO representatives after the entry into Ceuta of many foreigners the week of May 17, many of them unaccompanied foreign minors.

During the visit, he will be interested in the residents of the Temporary Stay Centers (CETI) in both cities and will once again insist on the need to school a group of minors born in Melilla whose parents are foreign nationals in an irregular situation.

Debate on pardons in all municipalities

Egea has also spoken out on the pardons and has indicated that it will take a debate on this measure to all municipalities so that the parties can express themselves and that “people know if the PSOE thinks differently in Catalonia, Madrid, Cáceres or Huelva.” On this matter, consider that “The Government intends to rewrite a sentence issued by the Supreme Court” and, for this reason, he will be in the streets to support the initiatives “that are going to be against these pardons.”

Far from showing concern about a new “photo of Colón” with the leaders of Vox and Ciudadanos, the number two of the PP has pointed to another more worrying photo in his opinion: that of the Prime Minister in the Ortega Lara zulo. “Sánchez takes a photo at the memorial for the victims of terrorism and the next day he makes a pact with Bildu.”