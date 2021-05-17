“It has cost Atleti a lot; we have to keep fighting “

05/16/2021 at 11:10 PM CEST

Nacho Fernández, Real Madrid center-back, highlighted the difficulties that Atlético de Madrid had to beat Osasuna and maintain the leadership of LaLiga Santander, which at times lost with its goal in San Mamés.

“The last we knew was that it was a draw but we were involved in the game and we found out that they came back at the end. It was what could happen, there is one game left and we have to keep fighting “, valued in Movistar +.

“The objective was to win and for them to score points. There is no other way to win LaLiga. They have come back at the end and that means that it has not been easy for them. There is one game left and we will see what happens. It has cost Atleti a lot; Winning each game is a world and what we have to do is fight until the last second as we are doing, “he added.

Nacho scored the goal of Real Madrid’s triumph in San Mamés to defeat Athletic Club and allow Zinedine Zidane’s team to fight until the end to revalidate the league crown.

“It is a very complicated field even if there are no fans, a very strong team that gives few chances. We were very good defensively and it was difficult for us to create in the first half but we played a very good game. The important thing is that we have won, “he stressed.

He ended up commenting on the controversy of the hands within the area, after some not indicated in their favor, and the continuity of Zinedine Zidane next season.

“The issue of the hand is very complicated, I have seen it at half-time and it seems like a very clear penalty, especially seeing the penalties that we have been called this year. I do not want to enter either, it is a topic that leaves a lot of controversy and each one looks to his side, but for me it is very clear, “he said.

“Today a news has come out that Zidane gave us a talk and, I don’t know, he has a contract, he’s fine with us and it’s a decision that he will make with the club“, he sentenced.