The massive spread of coronavirus by players participating in the Adria Tour, including its promoter Novak Djokovic, continues to fuel controversy after the apparent discovery of all the positives. Srdjan Djokovic, father of the number one ATP ranking, does not hesitate to blame Grigor Dimitrov of the Covid-19 outbreak that forced Zadar’s appointment to be canceled and has sparked criticism inside and outside the sport.

Referring to Dimitrov, Srdjan harshly criticized what happened, exonerating his son and the other players. »The man came sick who knows where and that’s how it happened. I think it is not correct that the test was not done here, but somewhere else, « he told Croatian television RTL, not without later accusing Grigor of causing »great harm to you in Croatia, to us as a family, and to Serbia. ”

Djokovic’s father confirmed that the situation has been very unpleasant for everyone involved in the organization of the tournament, including his son. Nole, Coric, Dimitrov and Troicki, plus two tennis wives and two coaches have tested positive in the tournament, unleashing a flurry of criticism, as it was visible that the precautionary measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 were not respected. Dimitrov was the first to show symptoms and publicly declare his positive.