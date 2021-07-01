06/30/2021 at 10:50 PM CEST

The Barça goalkeeper, Dídac Plana, was one of the happiest players on the Barça team being the main protagonist in the penalty shootout, where he managed to stop two and especially the last one, which was worth the League title

“The truth is that we have been lucky because I have been able to save two penalties and that in the end, the last one has given us a title that we wanted for this complicated year & rdquor ;, he explained

At no time did he intend to give the goal to his partner, when it is common in the penalty shootout. “I was confident to continue in goal and it was worth it & rdquor ;, said an explosive Dídac who celebrated it in a big way with the fans.

The biggest challenge

“For me it has been the biggest challenge of my life & rdquor;, he said. “It has been a very hard year, where we have lost many finals and the frustration that it generates It’s always important, but the best thing is to end up in this magnificent way, ”he said.

About the game, he assured that “Until the end we have shown the winning personality and I am super happy and proud & rdquor ;, Plana finished.