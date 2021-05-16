“It has been successful”: New York extends the Covid-19 vaccination program in the Subway



Andrew Cuomo called the vaccination on the Metro a success.

Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

New York extended its Covid-19 vaccination pilot program in four stations of the city’s busy metro, following the success of the initiative, announced this Sunday Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The pilot program, which began last Wednesday in eight very busy stations to encourage citizens and tourists to get vaccinated and which ended today, will now continue in four of these with the single dose of Johnson & Johnson and giving away a card to travel in the subway for seven days.

“Bringing the covid vaccine directly to the places where New Yorkers live and work has been a key component of our vaccination efforts and has been successful,” affirmed the governor when making the announcement.

“Our partnership with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has made it possible to reach New Yorkers at our busiest subway stops, so we will keep four of these pop-up sites open.” he pointed.

The initiative, to which citizens and tourists can go without an appointment, will continue in the busy stations of Penn Station and Grand Central in Manhattan, in the East 180 of the Bronx, a neighborhood of Latino majority, as well as in Broadway Junction in Brooklyn, where 3,497 doses had been administered as of Saturday.

“Vaccine sites at our stations are bringing people together where they are to make access to vaccines as quick and easy as possible,” said Pat Foye, president and CEO of the MTA.

It was also reported that digital messages will be broadcast on more than 12,000 screens in subway stations, train cars and buses to promote site locations and hours of operation for vaccines, in an initiative in which the MTA partnered. with the network of Latino doctors SOMOS for inoculation.

The information will also be sent to more than 3 million subscribers to the MTA’s social media platforms.

The program is part of an effort to increase the proportion of vaccinated since, as in the rest of the country, the rate is slowing down.