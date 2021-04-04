“It has been more focused on attacking the Government than on defending Madrid”

The former Minister of Health and leader of the PSC in the Parliament, Salvador Illa, has attacked the management of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, whom he has accused of institutional disloyalty by taking advantage of the moments in which they needed to “row together” to “continue twitching.”

“Ayuso has been more focused on attack the Government of Spain than to protect Madrid and its citizens when it was most needed, “said Illa.

“It’s the fanaticism, it’s the show. It is not necessary for me to tell you where all this leads, “he criticized, and stated that the tension” which he knows well in Catalonia “is beginning to set in in Madrid.” A government that is not interested in management, which expels to his partners and makes us go to the polls out of pure partisanship, “he insisted.

In a meeting with the candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, and the number two on the list, Hana Jalloul, Illa has ruled that politics is full of nuances, compared to what it does. “choose between trenches”, which is “useless”.

“The policy that wants us to choose between black and white is useless,” he had an impact, and explained that “he knows well what he’s talking about “, in reference to the political polarization in Catalonia and the strategy of the PP campaign in the Community of Madrid.

Likewise, Illa has insisted that Spain has learned from mistakes and that it will come out of the crisis “protecting and creating jobs and not leaving aside the most vulnerable.” “This is doing politics”, Has expressed.

Bland, serious and formal politics: “The revolutionary thing is to be sensible”

The former Minister of Health has highlighted the work and trajectory of Gabilondo and has emphasized that he has always “understood politics as the noblest activity, as a service to the common good”, politics “with capital letters, but without bombast”.

“Only socialists can offer the stability and good management that Madrid needs after years of mismanagement and of an evident lack of institutional loyalty, something that has been accentuated in this last year “, has expressed.

Furthermore, Illa has considered himself another politician “bland, serious and formal”, like Gabilondo, whom he considers “brave”.

“Courage is what you have left over, Angel”, he has expressed, and has criticized, the confusion between this quality and radicalism, as well as the perversion of “moderation.”

“Being moderate and reaching agreements is little less than being a coward. I claim here that courage is inversely proportional to intransigence: it is sitting down to negotiate with someone who thinks differently from you, understand and assume that we must all give in a little “.