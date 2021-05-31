“It has been many months without them”

A Mercadona supermarket in Valencia. (Photo: Cristina Arias via Cover / Getty Images)

Mercadona’s most frequent customers staged a great drama on social networks in the first weeks of the year when they saw that the “patatinas”, an appetizer of crispy French fries that have a legion of followers, had disappeared from the supermarket shelves.

Now, at the gates of summer, the drama is over: Mercadona has recovered the product and the fans of this food are celebrating it in a big way on social networks, where they are even posting photos in which they are seen taking large quantities.

During all these months of absence, Mercadona has been responding to the multiple pleas of users concerned that the patatinas would never return to their lives. And the response of the Valencian giant has always been the same: it is not a definitive withdrawal and they were working hard to get them back as soon as possible.

The return of this product has now caused reactions like these:

Just a few weeks ago, Mercadona customers regretted the withdrawal of another product, although this time the decision was final: Hacendado’s margarita pizza.

Although that pizza has disappeared, the truth is that Mercadona now offers other variants. After revolutionizing their section of this product, they now sell a margarita pizza in their new range of sourdough pizzas in collaboration with Casa Tarradellas.

In fact, Mercadona explains that this line of pizzas is characterized by the “extraordinary quality of the raw materials used and their preparation of artisan reminiscences”, with “long-fermented sourdough”, “ingredients, of the highest quality” and “cooked to the stone oven”.

Regarding the margarita in particular, the company says on its website that “it is one of the pioneering and most traditional pizzas …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.