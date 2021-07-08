“It has been listed in the world of culture for more than 30 years”

The position that the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has created for Toni Cantó (director of an office to promote the Spanish language) has been sneaked into the Madrid Assembly this Thursday. The deputy of Más Madrid Alicia Torija has asked the boss of Toni Cantó, the counselor Marta Rivera de la Cruz, about the reason for that office.

“I miss you explaining why this office in Culture”, has questioned Torija, who believes that for the PP culture is a “disaster” drawer. But Cantó’s boss has vehemently defended her employee: “It is time that we respect people who come to work. Mr. Cantó has been listed in social security as a person of culture since he was 19 years old. I would like to know if someone in your group has been listed for so long ”.

Rivera de la Cruz also assured that, for the moment, Cantó’s office has neither a structure nor a budget. And that the first walks I take will be to “identify business opportunities” in areas such as the audiovisual sector, to generate wealth and investment in the Community of Madrid.

Ayuso created this position a few weeks ago when he announced the composition of his Government

Ayuso created this position a few weeks ago when he announced the composition of his Government. Once the post was transcended, the former Citizen deputy received criticism for accepting a position that according to his scale would be a “chiringuito”, the same one he criticized in the ranks of another party.

“The Spanish language is a cultural, social and economic asset that we share with almost 600 million people around the world and that has extraordinary potential that the Community of Madrid is going to exploit. The objective is to make Madrid the capital of Spanish in Europe. Achieving it would have great benefits not only in the cultural and academic sphere, but also in the tourist, economic and business sectors, ”justified sources from the regional government.

Among the aims of the office are “the promotion of the Community of Madrid as the European capital of Spanish, dialogue with institutions to promote the economic opportunities of Spanish and active collaboration with entities within the scope of the Community of Madrid that work for the impulse of the Spanish ”.

Read more

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…