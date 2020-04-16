Fonsi Nieto He has revealed the suffering that he has lived in the last days. The former pilot she has lost her grandmother and father in just a few days, although none have been due to coronavirus. In an interview with the Telecinco program, Sálvame, he tells how everything happened: «Last Sunday we buried my grandmother and last Monday my father passed away. The strongest thing is that neither of them was due to the coronavirus ”.

Despite the fact that neither of them died from COVID-19, Fonsi assures that «in the end have been a little collateral victims of this. My grandmother was 102 years old and very old. When you put her in a room without the air or the light … She fell asleep and did not wake up. It has been very hard. On top of that, for my father, my grandmother was like a mother. My father who lost his parents when he was young ».

Upon the death of his father, Ángel Nieto’s nephew reveals that it was due to gastrointestinal bleeding. «He suffered for years with the theme of an ulcer, but it was not very serious. He died of gastrointestinal bleeding. They tell us it is sweet death. That day he was feeling bad. Under normal circumstances we would have taken him to the emergency room. But my mother is a person at risk because she has circulatory problems and in this case it was a disaster. To the hospitals the less we go with things that are not essential, the better. It is important”.

«It has been hellish suffering. With my father it has been the opposite side. I had fatal days, very hard. Then I said: ‘we have to move forward,’ is what they taught me at home. There are always people who are worse than you and you have to draw strength from there, ”said the former 250cc world runner-up on this terrible event.

During the interview, he confessed that it was difficult for him to cry after suffering the loss of his grandmother and father. «When someone dies if you don’t cry a lot you feel guilty. In the end in this situation we have skipped the mortuary, which is a horrible thing for the one who goes and for the one who receives. I hope to skip all these things, to be giving hugs for hours, ”explained the former pilot and now a track consultant for the Pramac Ducati team.