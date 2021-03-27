“It has been better than expected”

03/27/2021 at 18:08 CET

Spanish driver Fernando Alonso (Alpine), two-time Formula One world champion who will start ninth in the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of his return to the category after two years of absence, stressed that the classification was “better than expected” by getting into the top ten.

“Very happy, the whole weekend has been difficult, I had little confidence in the rear, we worked on the ‘setup’ but I did not gain confidence, and the tires, that peak they have on the first lap I do not understand one hundred percent one hundred, but everything went very well, better than expected“he explained to ‘DAZN F1’ after the qualifying session at the Sakhir circuit.

The Asturian pilot admitted that in the first classification of the season “you never know where you are”, but as he saw round after round that he was among the first he was “very happy”.

Alonso had moved in the training sessions between fifteenth and sixteenth place, but even so on Friday he assured that Alpine had “something in store” for the qualifying session, an improvement that even he himself did not expect would be so relevant.

“Nor did we think that it would be so much, in training we thought we had something saved, but sometimes we were 2.5 seconds away and we didn’t have that much. I think the temperature has affected the cars differently, the heat was worse for us, and at night both in the second practice and now we have done well. The race is at night, so better, “he considered.

The double world champion (in 2005 and 2006, with Renault) recalled that in tomorrow’s race he will have to expose himself to many things that he has not faced for two years, during the hiatus outside the top category of speed motorsport.

“Tomorrow I will have a career of many things for the first time: the start, the first corner, the degradation of the tires, doing the ‘pit stops’ (tire changes), it is one thing to train and another to do it in the race. I am going to live many things again and I want to do it“, he assured.

“I will try to do my best, or without errors on my part, the start, the start, a good reaction to the traffic light … They seem banal things, but I have not reacted to the traffic light for two years, in the WEC (Resistance) and in the Indy they are launched“recalled the Asturian.

For all these reasons, Fernando Alonso asked for caution regarding this ninth position, from which he will leave in Bahrain. “Without promising anything, I will try to do the best race, if it is possible to be welcome seventh, if we are 11 it is that there have been 10 best, and I will take it as it comes“, he finished.