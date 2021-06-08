“It has been an unbeatable night”

06/08/2021 at 11:06 PM CEST

Javi Puado, debutant this Tuesday with the absolute Spanish team against Lithuania (4-0), described as “unbeatable” tonight, in which he scored a goal and showed himself “happy”, although he hoped that “there are no more affected” by COVID-19 among those summoned for Euro 2020.

“An unbeatable night. You always want to come with the absolute, it is true that it is very difficult, today has been a special occasion, but very excited, “he told ‘TVE’ at the end of the clash, in which he scored the fourth goal of the national team:” Always, Even if it’s here or at your club, you have to try to do it well and as a striker, scoring a goal makes me very happy. It is difficult to reach the absolute“.

“We do not want to be more affected. We hope that those summoned can play, that they are the absolute and have been chosen, but obviously staying and trying to help the national team in the best way is always a pleasure, “he said about the U21 players who will join the next hours to the parallel bubble and that have not yet been announced