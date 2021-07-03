The Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), who marked the thirteenth time this Friday in free practice for the Austrian Grand Prix, the ninth of the Formula One World Championship, said at the Spielberg circuit that “it has been an interesting day at the office “.

“It was an interesting day at the office. Today we hit the track with a car very similar to last week, but it felt completely different due to the wind and the changing conditions on the track,” said Sainz, 26, who occupies seventh place in the World Cup, with 50 points.

“We have been trying different things and we were not focusing on the time table,” clarified the talented Madrid rider, who after setting the third time in the first practice finished the day with the thirteenth time of the day.

“Our main objective was to refine our race plan, play with the configuration; and try to understand both the new soft compound, and the new tires that Pirelli will present at Silverstone (England, site of the next Grand Prix, Great Britain)”, commented this Friday, at the Red Bull Ring, Carlos Sainz.