06/25/2021 at 7:45 PM CEST

Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), who finished the free practice day for the Styrian Grand Prix in the eleventh time, the eighth of the Formula One World Cup, said at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring that this “was an intense Friday “.

“It has been an intense Friday. In the morning we tried different settings to try to get on the right track as far as tires are concerned,” explained Sainz, 26, about the problem that most worries lately in the ‘Scuderia’; This is why the Spaniard participated in numerous meetings during the three days prior to arriving in Austria at the team’s headquarters in Maranello.

“Our main objective during the two sessions was to try to understand the behavior of the different compounds,” explained the talented Madrid rider, who, by finishing second in Monaco, achieved the best result for his team so far this season.

“On Saturday we will concentrate more on improving the performance of the car in fast laps in order to qualify well, but it will not be easy”; said the son of the double Spanish world rally champion of the same name, also present, as well as the mother of the Ferrari driver, Reyes, at the Red Bull Ring in the Styria region.

“Our race pace was not bad, but we are cautious and will continue to analyze all the information and data that we have collected,” said Sainz, who is seventh in the World Championship with 42 points.