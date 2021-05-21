“It has been a very difficult day, ‘the being’ has made my son testify against his mother”

Exceptionally, Telecinco issued this Friday the Deluxe. Mª Teresa Campos attended the program to offer a significant interview in which He expanded on giving his version of everything Rocío Carrasco has experienced. What nobody expected is that the protagonist of Rocío herself, tell the truth to stay alive, would go live.

He also did it on a very complicated day, because this Friday declared her young son, David Flores, against her, requesting the payment of a pension. First of all, Carrasco praised her friend and thanked her for what she was telling.

Later, he confessed that it had been a very difficult day even though he did not lose hope. “I am in the process of starting a new life”Carrasco said. He also spoke, inevitably, of the court appointment that had taken place a few hours earlier.

Discouragedly, he said that he was not at his best: “Today was a very difficult day because I have seen how ‘being’ has made my son testify against his mother“.

In addition, in the telematic meeting, then the young man declared from Malaga with an official, while his father was in the Alcobendas court; said he had learned that the pension that passes to his son, goes to an account in which he and Olga Moreno appear as holders, the partner of Antonio David Flores.

There was also time for humor, and Jorge Javier Vázquez proposed a polydeluxe, something to which Carrasco was not very predisposed: “But don’t you think I’ve had enough already?” In addition, Jimmy Jiménez Arnau, who was a friend of his father, Pedro Carrasco, told him that he knew that this he would be very proud of the step his daughter had taken, a few words that touched the protagonist of the documentary a lot.