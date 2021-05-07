“It has been a very demanding campaign”

Ángel Gabilondo, candidate for the Madrid presidency in the 4-M elections, was discharged this Friday after he was admitted on Thursday due to a heart problem. Specific, a mild arrhythmia.

Upon leaving the hospital, the socialist has assured that the electoral campaign was very demanding, but he attributes the heart problem to a “cluster of things.” “When this happens, it is not just a single cause. I have to accept that I am of an age, that I am not a kid,” he commented, drawing laughter from the journalists gathered at the door.

Even so, he has admitted that they have been intense weeks both physically and mentally: “It has been almost 40 days and 40 nights and since the elections were called 54. It has been very demanding, I think it is essential that such a climate of strong emotional tension has been able to influence. I suppose my body is telling me that I have to take life with serenity, although I cultivate it as much as I can. ”

“What happened to me was not the result of the vaccine”

Gabilondo also wanted to clarify, due to the confusion that was generated on Thursday as a result of his hospital admission, that the vaccine had nothing to do with it. Thus, he has reported that he felt bad when climbing the stairs of the center, minutes before he was injected with the dose against the coronavirus: “What happened to me was not the result of the vaccine. Serenity.” In fact, he has celebrated that it happened to him while in the hospital because, if not, “it would have been more complicated.”

His appearance, in which he has shown his gratitude to the Health System and to the people who have been concerned about his evolution, has been brief and in it he has declined to make statements about his political future. “I prefer not to talk about other things today. This is part of my intimate personal life.”