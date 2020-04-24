The last months have been chaotic for the actress and singer, Sandra Echeverría, who has had to undergo harsh treatment to get rid of a bacterium. that was detected in his small intestine.

The protagonist of La usurpadora started with intestinal problems four months ago. On his Instagram account, He explained that the doctors carried out several studies on his stomach because they could not find the reason for his pain.

“My sick face … They have done several studies and find nothing for me. Today I am already at the doctor because they will do a Sibo test: an exam to see if they find bacteria in my intestine that lasts 2 hours! ”, He mentioned on his social network.

To undergo this study, Echeverría carried out a special diet based on boiled egg, grilled chicken and rice, with which he was finally able to find out what his body attacked.

The famous one who lives in Los Angeles, United States, indicated that in November he became infected with a bacteria known as sibo, which is the overgrowth of microorganisms in the stomach.

“I caught a bacterium in the small intestine called sibo and it took us a long time to find what I had. We did the exams, they put me on diets, treatments, antibiotics, and they couldn’t finally find they gave me a breath test, so they could find out that I had this bacteria in the intestine“He declared to Ventaneando.

Life for Sandra Echeverría changed in order to overcome this disease, since now she must follow a special diet.

“It has been a long treatment, the sibo is not removed so quickly; It is with antibiotics, a very rigorous diet, of many things that take away from me like gluten, dairy. And right now I’m 93 or 95% because there are still things that inflame me, but I’m almost at my weight, “he added for the same Mexican show program.

“I got sick because everything was wrong with me”, concluded the famous.

Sandra Echeverría’s most difficult moment

The Mexican actress opened her heart a few months ago to confess a painful episode in which a year and a half ago she received threats against her and her son Andrés, then three years old.

“A person started making fake personalities from my family, from my dad, my mom, my granny, and then I had a panic attack because all my information was stolen. I did not know what to do, I went to the FBI and nobody could help me, not even Facebook could tell me who I was, “said Sandra Echeverría.

“And he began to send threats against my son through social networks that said: ‘May he rest in peace, Andrés de Lozanne in 2019’, although the police told me that it could not be counted as a death threat, ”added the actress, who this year we could see as Graciela Olmos, in the Telemundo series La Bandida.

With this project, the story of a woman ahead of her time, who owned a brothel in Mexico City frequented by intellectuals and prominent politicians from Mexico in the mid-twentieth century, was brought to the small screen.