“It has been a learning and a great opportunity”

Andorran Victoria Jimenez, who debuted this Thursday in a WTA tournament, said after her defeat in Madrid against the Dutch Kiki bertens that it had been “an apprenticeship” and “a great opportunity.”

“Playing this tournament at my age (15) with an invitation is a great opportunity,” said the junior champion of the Australian Open in 2019.

The difference between the players found in ITF tournaments and in the WTA category is “age, experience and that they are much more professional,” said the Andorran.

“I want to continue learning,” she said, happy despite her 6-4, 6-0 loss to Bertens, tenth in the world and who broke serve twice.

Victoria Jiménez Kasintseva is number 901 in the world ranking. She is the daughter and student of the former professional tennis player Joan Jiménez-Guerra. Jordi Arrese also helps her.