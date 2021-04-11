“It has been a frustrating day”

04/11/2021 at 12:02 AM CEST

Sport.es

The Biscayan golfer Jon Rahm has finished the third round of the Masters, which takes place this week on the historic Augusta National course, on par and seven shots from the provisional leader, the Englishman Justin Rose (-7).

“It has been frustrating, very frustrating. There have been seven or eight shots that I have played the way I wanted, I hit the ball the way I wanted and they ended up in bad places & rdquor ;, said Rahm after a round with four bogeys and four birdies.

“These are things that cost you. Without a doubt today I played better than the other days and the result does not reflect how well I played today. I’m thinking of making the pair to finish the round tournament with four days of 72 & rdquor ;, the number three in the world ranking commented with some irony.

“Let’s see if I can give a scare”

Jon Rahm, who is participating in his fifth Masters this week, has finished his round just as the competition was canceled due to impending rain. “Now that it just stopped, the wind was coming. If he continues and the leader does not move away much, the same way tomorrow I go out with a hard day and I do few and I give them a scare & rdquor ;, he said about his chances of victory on the last day of Sunday.

“I’m going to need to be close to the course record or at least the best lap of the tournament to have a chance to win & rdquor ;, Rahm said.

“It is not that I am playing badly, it is that sometimes things do not work out and every day I have improved but the result does not reflect it.. Today is one of those days, in which I have played very well, but these gusts of wind that change between trees have prevented the day & rdquor ;, said the Barrika golfer