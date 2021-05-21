“It has been a difficult day with how bad I have hit him”

The Biscayan golfer Jon rahm has survived the first round of American Golf Professionals Association Championship, the second big one of the year that takes place this week in Kiawah Island, off the coast of South Carolina, with a result of par.

“It has been a difficult day, especially with how bad I have hit him. It has not been my best day from tee to green, although I have managed to handle certain situations, “Rahm, who has stayed five strokes behind the leader, the Canadian, told EFE. Corey connors (-5), with three days to go.

“I have played the holes very well against the wind, putting the ball in the fairway and in good places when necessary. The important thing is that in those first holes it was on par with how bad I have given it and the places I have been ”, explained the number three in the world ranking, which you have seen with the wind.

“Let’s see if for the rest of the week, assuming there is going to be the same wind, taking Sunday off, I can polish details and hit it a little better. And give me a chance to birdie. I know it is very difficult, but it is possible ”, the golfer from Barrika, which remains among the favorites to victory.

With a tight leaderboard and harsh conditions, anything can happen in the rest of the competition. “With organized laps, few can be done. It is very difficult and you do not have to have a huge failure to get a bogey. See if I can play the last few holes at par or a little better the rest of the week and improve the rest a bit, ”said Rahm.

The other Spaniard in this 103rd edition of the PGA Championship, the Castellón Sergio garcia, finished the first round with +5, after scoring three bogeys and a double bogey in the last six holes.