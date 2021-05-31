it has 6,000 NVIDIA A100 GPUs inside

Perlmutter is the most powerful computer dedicated to artificial intelligence in the world. Launched at the Berkeley Lab in the United States, this supercomputer will be used for scientific research. Inside? Hewlett Packard Enterprise engineering, AMD processors and 6,000 NVIDIA A100 GPUs.

With the collaboration of different technology brands, the laboratory has the second most powerful supercomputer in the world, only surpassed by the Japanese Fugaku. Of course, it is the most powerful when it comes to processing artificial intelligence data.

As stated by NVIDIA in a statement, the supercomputer is capable of reaching 180 PetaFLOPS (the Fugaku hits 442 PetaFLOPS), making it directly positioned as the second most powerful supercomputer in the world. Plus, under extra performance conditions, you can achieve all four ExaFLOPS in AI processing.

Inside the computer Highlights include AMD’s high-end 64-core EPYC 7763 processors, in addition to the aforementioned 6,000 NVIDIA A100 GPUs. To unify everything, the Cray Shasta architecture from HPE has been used. Although there is an interesting detail: it starts up in two phases.

The first phase has 1,536 nodes. Inside each is a 64-core AMD EPYC 7763 CPU with 256GB of DDR4 SDRAM and four 40GB NVIDIA A100 GPUs. In this first phase the supercomputer achieves 60 FP64 PetaFLOPS of performance.

Once it is implemented the second phase by the end of the year will add 3,072 nodes extra that will contain AMD EPYC 7763 CPUs and 512 GB of memory per node. With the second phase being implemented, it is expected to reach 120 PetaFLOPS of performance. the combined performance of the entire supercomputer will be 180 throughput PetaFLOPS and up to four FP16 throughput ExaFLOPS for AI applications.

What use to give 6,000 NVIDIA A100 GPUs

Simulations That is what the Perlmutter supercomputer will primarily do. It is expected to be the fastest system on the planet when it comes to processing workloads related to artificial intelligence. In one of his first projects will help build the largest 3D map of the Universe visible to date.

In addition to the Universe mapping project, the researchers will use the supercomputer to study subatomic interactions. A supercomputer like this can accurately simulate the behavior of atoms over periods somewhat longer than the nanoseconds now achieved.

Via | NVIDIA