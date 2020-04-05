Thalía managed to surprise everyone. It happened!

The singer Thalía is a beautiful Mexican who has managed to make everyone fall in love with her charisma and talent, therefore she is one of the most recognized singers in the world, and as a curious fact we told you that she has her own star in Hollywood. Did you know?

In addition to the aforementioned, Thalía is an artist who has starred in several soap operas in Mexico which have had resounding success and have further boosted her career.

Investigating a bit on YouTube we have gotten a video that has left us with our mouths open and it is that we can clearly see that singer Thalía stole a kiss from singer Maluma.

And as expected, Señor Maluma was not far behind as he took the opportunity to do the same. How lucky he is! And as if that were not enough, both singers have exploded social networks with this video.

