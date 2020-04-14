The singer and her surprising way of expressing her love for the Mexican

April 14, 2020

Singer Thalía is characterized by never going unnoticed, as she always does her best to make her look attract attention and captivate all her fans and the media.

In addition to the aforementioned, the beloved Mexican always stays active on her social networks, especially on her Instagram account.

Recently, we have observed a video of the singer Thalía that is simply impressive, because in this we can see her wearing a surprising and extravagant outfit at the beginning of her musical career.

Investigating this video on the Internet, it was determined that the recording corresponds to a presentation of the singer in a very famous television program in Mexico.

In the audiovisual material we are talking about we can see Thalía dressed in a hat-shaped skirt and as a blouse she only has 2 guitars. The most curious thing is that Thalía intended with this outfit to pay tribute to Mexico for the day of independence.

.