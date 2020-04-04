Shakira shows another of her greatest hits with singer Nicky Jam

April 04, 20207: 35 AM

The first time these two singers collaborate on a production, the video was recorded in Barcelona, ​​Spain, and belongs to Shakira’s most recent album “El Dorado”.

In this video, the singer is seen wearing an outfit and totally golden garments, alluding to the title of the album, and in other scenes she is seen wearing a red leather dress surrounded by Siberian Husky dogs.

“Perro fiel” is the fourth single from the album “El Dorado”, an album that was at number one ‘Top Latin Albums’ on Billboard, where it remained for six weeks.

In the video, Shakira is seen dancing alone with her body a little exposed because she is painted from head to toe in gold, she can also be seen making movements, also the Puerto Rican singer accompanies the singer where they join their voices.

This duo revolutionized social networks by making this faithful dog video public, because they use a metaphor indicating that dogs are faithful and also man’s best friends, that is, the same thing that is expected of a couple.

.