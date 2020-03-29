Sebastian Yatra and Tini Stoessel surprise all their fans by doing this

March 29, 20209: 17 a.m.

Martina Stoessel or better known as Tini Stoessel is a 23-year-old Argentine singer and model who has become known thanks to her participation in the famous Disney Channel series known as Violetta

In addition to this, the artist shares a beautiful relationship with him also singer Sebastián Yatra, and as expected these two young people are trending daily.

Recently, we have observed a video on the official Instagram account of Tini Stoessel that has surprised all his followers because we can clearly see how they make a famous challenge on Tik Tok.

As expected, all his followers did not hesitate to comment on such audiovisual material, as it is noted that these artists worked hard to learn the choreography of the famous challenge step by step.

