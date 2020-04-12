Luis Miguel could not hide his shame. Poor thing!

April 12, 2020

Since the beginning of this new year, Luis Miguel’s girlfriend has drawn everyone’s attention because her beautiful face has captivated thousands of people, especially the media.

As a curious fact we can highlight that Luis Miguel has been strongly criticized by the different news media because since the beginning of his career he has had thousands of relationships, being his courtship with Mollie the most controversial of all.

Recall that Mollie Gould is one of Luis Miguel’s most acclaimed chorus girl because her beautiful voice has captivated more than one. Because of the aforementioned, the Sun of Mexico usually takes the beautiful Mollie to all presentations. OMG!

It is estimated that Mollie will achieve new successes at the end of the year, since in one of her most recent publications we were able to see that she is in a new project. We will be attentive to inform you of this.

