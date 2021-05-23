Soccer curiosities



It goes no more! World champion and former Real Madrid player retires



Andres Felipe Galindo Cortes May 20, 2021, 04:41 pm

At 34, the champion midfielder with Germany announced his retirement from professional football.

Former Real Madrid Sami Khedira, world champion with Germany in 2014, has announced his retirement at the age of 34 and after defending the colors of Hertha Berlin this season.

Khedira began his career at Stuttgart, a team with which he was crowned German champion. He was later transferred to Real Madrid, a club with which he won the Spanish League in 2012 and the Champions League in 2014.

Subsequently, Khedira went to Juventus and won the Italian league six times. Sami almost always played as a defensive midfielder and in the German national team, during the 2014 World Cup, he formed the double pivot with Bastian Schweinsteiger.

His international career reached 77 games with the German team and of them the most remembered is the 7-1 win against Brazil, in which he scored one of the goals. In addition, in 2009 Khedira was the captain of the German Under-21 team that was crowned European champion.