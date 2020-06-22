Diego Pablo Simeone He went through the Cerro del Espino press room to analyze the news of the Athletic after reaching third place and this Tuesday’s game against I raised in the La Nucía field, where they will seek to establish themselves in the Champions League with a new victory. If he did, he would equal Luis Aragonés in victories in the First Division.

Can Morata and Costa already play together?

« It’s only been seven days since we said it, even though we’ve played three games. »

A goal conceded in three games

«There will be mistakes, all the teams make them. After the preparation there are friendlies, a set-up that is not there today. We have to get used to it, and stay focused, with the greatest security we can offer the team. We have rotated, we had discussed it before starting these matches. I remain convinced that the strength of the team is the emotional condition of the group. If the group is clear, with facts as until now, what is the objective, it will be the way to reach the objective ».

I raised

«I do not start evaluating this situation, I value what I have seen. In these three games, Valencia, Seville and Espanyol, they played a lot. And Levante responded very well in all three games. They have midfield with play, fluidity, changed legs of the interiors, shooting, and forwards with different registers, with aerial play, agile in short spaces, like Roger … We will have to take the game where we feel most comfortable to get it ahead ».

Keep the five changes in the future

«It seems to me that it gives greater possibilities of game to the soccer players. People who enjoy the game need to see options and possibilities. With three changes not everyone can enter, with this option, we are discovering something new, that the people who have to solve will see if it is convenient. I say that for the show, fresh people enter the game, people see more players … It does not depend on us, but on the people who make decisions ».

Diego Costa

Both are needed. Costa without the team is not Costa, and the team without the best Costa loses a very important option. Hopefully we can continue as Diego has started on this return to the game ».

Hydration break

«It is more a stop to cool off, at high temperature. I don’t know if it will always be or if the referee decides. In Pamplona it was cool and we stopped after 30 minutes. I do not know if it is mandatory or not, I am not attentive to that situation.

Good shape

« The best plan is to win. Starting from winning, all visions are more optimistic and positive. The most important thing in this process, when playing normally, is to win ».

Equals Luis Aragonés in victories

« I did not know, I did not know it. I do not stop on the road we traveled. This is not the time to stop and look in the mirror, just to work, win, reach the goal and prepare what is to come, which will be the Champions League ».

Joao Félix

«Joao is different, as you have always appreciated. We have seen it in training and games. When it grows in the spaces it occupies, to be more time in key places for the team, it will be more important. He has a vision of the game, one against one, he has what is important to attend or break a game. The occupation of place, in the most important to develop it, will grow even more as a footballer ».