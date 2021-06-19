“It gave me cancer”, Eduardo Capetillo makes a strong revelation | Reform

Cancer!. Eduardo Capetillo He made a strong revelation that undoubtedly worried his most fervent followers. Biby Gaytán’s husband took advantage of the fact that he was part of the YouTube channel of his daughters Paulina and Alejandra to talk about the condition.

The famous actor and singer decided to take advantage of the fact that he was spending a relaxed moment with his daughter while doing her makeup as part of a YouTube channel dynamic to talk about skin and how important it is to take care of it.

Eduardo Capetillo decided to share with the followers of his daughters that they should focus on skin care, so that like him, they do not end up with skin cancer as a result of excesses.

Whoever was part of Garibaldi with his wife revealed that he got skin cancer, this as a result of sunbathing too much, something that raised the concern of Internet users and followers of the beloved Capetillo Gaytán family.

I want to tell you dear friends that this is a first for all of you here on my daughters’ channel, I got skin cancer from sunbathing so much. And then my dermatologist, who is a person I love very much, my dear Olga Labastida, told me: never again do you get sunburned, explained the famous man.

Eduardo Capetillo shared that as a result of this situation, he is very careful with skin rays and all white-skinned people must be, to be far from skin cancer. Internet users were very anxious after these statements since Capetillo did not speak about when he was diagnosed with this disease, what treatment he received and how he is currently.

In the video you can see how the actor and his family already take the issue quite calmly since his daughter was not excited by what he said and Eduardo Capetillo quite naturally continued to concentrate on his daughter’s makeup.