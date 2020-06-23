Welcome finally to the world flooded with Splashdown. After several delays in the past few months, Season 2 of Chapter 2 officially arrived at Fortnite.

The new season has brought with it quite a dramatic change for the Battle Royale game. Half of the map is now owned by Aquaman. Just as they read it. Half of the map is underwater. Epic Games also stated that as time goes by the water will recede to reveal new milestones, or even changes.

In addition to a flooded world, the Fortnite update also introduces new locations to constantly discover new possibilities within the game. They include the new town in style Waterworld called The Fortilla, the Catty Corner where the Box Factory and The Authority used to be, a threatening structure instead of The Agency.

When we told you that the for now is owned by Aquaman it was not figuratively. Season 3 officially added the new look of the superhero just as portrayed by former Game of Thrones Jason Momoa in the 2018 movie of the same name. To continue with the new inclusions, the game also introduced a new enemy: the Marauders. They are equipped with weapons such as a shock wave pistol, a glider pistol and a flare pistol.

For those who like things to not change at all and keep the classic, Fortnite’s new season also arrived with a package that reintroduced weapons such as the hunting rifle, the bolt action rifle, and the compact SMG, as reported by PC Gamer.

For the gamer who has already taken a look at the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, Epic Games announced that Fortnite will be available on next-gen consoles at launch.. What is also true is that it will not be a new edition of the game, but an optimized version that “Take advantage of new hardware and features of next-generation consoles”. Check out the new trailer here and dive into the new season:

