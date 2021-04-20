It finally achieves its all-time low: Apple iPad Air 64 GB now only costs 584 euros at Amazon | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This iPad Air is one of the most worthwhile Apple tablets and now you can get it for its historic low price on Amazon.

Alert if you want to buy an iPad at the best possible price, because for a limited time the latest 10.9-inch iPad Air model of 2020, with 64 GB of storage and WiFi connection, is to an all-time low on Amazon.

That’s right, this tablet that should normally cost 649 euros can now be yours for only 584 euros. A discount of 65 euros that we can rarely see in products like the iPad Air. It is also the latest model and is available in 5 different colors.

The new Apple iPad is almost as powerful as the iPad Pro thanks to the Apple A14 Bionic. In addition, it maintains Touch ID and offers a large 10.1 “Retina display.

At ComputerHoy.com we have been able to test this new 2020 iPad Air and analyze it. We liked it a lot, especially for its performance thanks to the processor created by Apple A14 Bionic, the autonomy of the battery and that there are finally more tablets of the company with USB-C connection.

This iPad Air is the most advanced tablet so far because it includes its latest Apple A14 Bionic processor, a 60 Hz screen compatible with the second generation Apple Pencil, which is currently the one that offers the most sensitivity for writing or drawing.

iPad Air has compatibility with the Smart Keyboard Folio and Magic Keyboard, two physical keyboards that allow you to use your tablet as if it were a laptop since Magic Keyboard even has a trackpad.

Apple has launched a new iPad Air 4 (2020) in which it approaches the aesthetic aspect of the iPad Pro and incorporates some improvements. Is it enough to be worth it?

At the moment there is no other store with an equal offer. In Media Markt you have the same configuration for 649 euros and in PcComponentes you have it for 652 euros.

Only FNAC dares to match the price because they have the same model in blue at 584.10 euros plus 1.99 euros of shipping costs.

If you sign up for Amazon Prime you can get this 64 GB iPad Air with WiFi in sky blue, a 2020 model for 584 euros. And only for a limited time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.