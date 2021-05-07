“It fills me with pride that people continue to remember my father with great affection”

Today is a very special day and I emphasize special because it is a day in which there is a very great mixture of feelings. On the one hand, it is an anniversary, sad, because having ten years without a father when he dies so young is honestly not something easy to carry. But for another I emphasize that it is ‘special’ since we are lucky that many people, ten years after his goodbye, continue to remember him with great affection, this is how they make it reach my family, and this is something that fills us with pride.

My father was the most affectionate person you can imagine, especially with my sister Carmencita, who is the little one and her right eye, although he was also with my brother Miguel and me. I really miss everything and more about him, especially his hugs and kisses. He was a very affectionate man as I say, with all of us, but I would also highlight his humanity and his great heart.

I am even more struck by the people who write to me and tell me that they have named their son Seve

Ten years have passed since his passing and I continue to be impressed by the expressions of affection and support I receive from people on social media. Not a day goes by that they send me a photo of him, they tell me a story about him, they remember magical blows from him, anecdotes, experiences …

In line with this, I am even more struck by the people who write to me and tell me that they have named their son Seve. I hallucinate because I honestly think that to name your child after someone you know, that someone is a person who has marked your life, or has impressed you with something positive. There are other people who also tell me that their wife has not wanted to give the name of Seve to her son and instead she has given it to a pet, be it a dog or a cat. That people are happy with this really fills me with satisfaction.

I want to take advantage of these lines that Mundo Deportivo offers me to remember the figure of my father –by the way, a great sports newspaper and who has always written about golf–, to thank with all my heart the thousands and thousands of fans, followers and simple fans for their unconditional support. THANK YOU!!!

Dad, I miss you so much, I hope you are very proud of us and how we preserve your enormous legacy. Thank you for always making us feel so special and for all the good and wonderful that we live with you.

I love you

Javier