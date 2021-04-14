It exploded: They say that Alejandra Guzmán went over to Enrique Guzmán, and that he even pulled him

Many are the entertainment programs that are following up on the statements of Frida sofia, on having been a victim of abuse by his grandfather, Mr. Enrique Guzmán. One of these is Suelta La Sopa, who yesterday shared a new version of the story in relation to the position of Alejandra Guzman.

The journalist Vanessa Claudio presented a report from the magazine TVnotas on the program. As the Puerto Rican shared, in said medium they revealed that as a result of Frida Sofía’s statements, Alejandra had exploded against her father. That he even went to her house where, according to TVnotas, she even pulled him.

They say that the meeting was at the home of Luis Enrique Guzmán, his brother. There, the three allegedly saw each other, after Enrique Guzmán left to give his interview to Ventaneando, where he denied all the statements of his granddaughter.

Vanessa Claudio recounted the events in this way, according to said publication: “Alejandra went over to the father, with fury, with complaints. Telling him how can it be. They say that he even pulled him … Mr. Enrique Guzmán was scared, and that supposedly he promised this was not true“. The Suelta La Sopa panelist also added that apparently TVnotas reports that Alejandra Guzmán could be willing to support Frida Sofía if she decides to file a complaint with the authorities.

Before this the only thing that was known was that Alejandra Guzmán had made the decision to support her father. Since she said so herself through her Instagram account, in a video in which she reiterates her love for her daughter Frida, but in which she assures that she puts her hands on fire for her father.

“Hello everybody. I think it’s time for me to speak up. As a mother, I have done everything I can to help my daughter, to get close to her without the need for cameras and the media ”, says Guzmán in the first instance.

To his daughter he says directly: “I offer you Frida to fix this in the best way. Find a good therapist, someone who can help us. I know we can! I offer you my heart and all my love, because I gave birth to you ”.

Regarding her position regarding the statements of abuse, in which Frida Sofía points out to Enrique Guzmán as guilty, Alejandra is emphatic when saying: “I put my hands on fire for my father. That he has given me and taught me to work and is an example for me. He’s a great man“.

