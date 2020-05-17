Javier Hernandez He is one of the players who normally knew how to answer every time he had participation with the national team. Today’s footballer of LA Galaxy was the “nightmare” of many teams, including that of the United States.

So stated Graham zusi, selected North American remembered for giving victory to his team during the qualifying rounds heading to Brazil 2014 and in which, indirectly, it helped the passing of Mexico to the qualifying round. The midfielder of the Sporting Kansas City I declare that Javier Hernandez It is not to the liking of the fans of the ‘Bars and Stars‘For the damage he did to them on the field of play.

“You never want Chicharito to score. If he scored a goal, it was something nothing was going well. Or that Rafa Márquez played until his 40s is also a little odious. In fact, I never lost in Mexico ”, he declared Graham zusi in interview for ESPN.

Zusi managed to “dominate” the Mexican team, because in five confrontations in which he participated, the Americans they did not fall in any. In addition, the 33-year-old winger achieved a successful career internationally after accumulating 55 commitments and various competitions large caliber.

As to Javier Hernandez, the attacker is today the highest scorer in the history of the tricolor team. The rojiblanco squad accumulates 52 annotations in 109 engagements, of which stand out four in three different world and five more in the Confederations Cup.