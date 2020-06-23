For his victims, Larry Nassar is « the monster ». Taking advantage of his position as a reputed doctor, responsible for the health of some of the best gymnasts in history, a man inserted his fingers into their vagina, the majority being minors and some of them still girls, under the pretext to improve the most varied ailments. There were more than 300. For decades. On the Texas ranch where the Olympic gymnastics team was concentrated, in Twistars, a famous Michigan gym, in the university of that State, where he was hired, and in the basement of his house.

« Perhaps it is the darkest chapter in the Olympic history of the United States, » he announces before entering the heart of At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal, the long-awaited documentary that HBO has produced on the case and that can now be see in Spain. Because the heart of this work is not just the process that took Nassar to prison for the rest of his life, during which dozens of victims went directly to their particular monster. It goes much further. He enters a sport, artistic gymnastics, extremely demanding from an early age (it is normal to start at five, six or seven years old), in a very closed and hierarchical environment conducive to abuse of all kinds, and portrays with a brutal rhythm a world of adults who protect each other, parents who do not see or do not want to see what happens and women broken by what happened to them. And it explains, through numerous direct testimonies, a world in which a pedophile like Nassar could act with impunity for a long time.

That is the most interesting. Its authors, with Erin Lee Carr (daughter of The New York Times journalist David Carr) at the forefront, have used the testimonies of up to 15 victims, the vast majority former gymnasts, almost none of them renowned; coaches like Aimee Boorman, the woman who made Simone Biles, Olympic champion, the biggest star in the sport and also a victim; Federation officials, parents and experts of all kinds, from a lawyer who specializes in child abuse to journalists who have covered the successes of the American gymnastics for years and failed to see the horror behind it.

The fresco they draw is terrifying. To understand it, you have to start by trying to understand what the victims were like. “You are going to hurt yourself and it is not worth complaining. It doesn’t matter what happens, you can’t cry, ”Dawn Homer, mother of one of those gymnasts, tells the camera. The main protagonists of the drama are girls used to continuous physical effort, pressure, to compete every day if they want to achieve their dream of reaching the Olympic Games. And to shut up. Not to show weaknesses because you stay out of the game. “If you were injured, you were not complaining. That was the mentality ”, recalls the Olympian Dominique Moceanu (although there are a dozen Olympic medalists on Nassar’s list of victims, Moceanu is the only one interviewed in the documentary). Some were abused more than 800 times.

But in addition to propitious victims, a toxic, closed and abusive environment was necessary, such as that of the Karolyi ranch – “neither telephone nor Internet. They controlled them. They were forbidden from talking to their coach and their parents, ”says one former federation president — and the Twistars gym in Lansing, Michigan. An environment in which Nassar offered himself as a friendly face, « the positive contrast », and where it is easier not to believe a victim, investigate falsely or simply cover up the facts. There are parents who defended Nassar and today they consider themselves accomplices. Coaches who knew what was happening and pressured the girls not to report. A federation that never knew very well what it knew and what it didn’t, but which took a long time to dispense with Nassar. And a legion of victims who, led by Rachael Dehollander, a mediocre gymnast and motivated by the Me Too movement, managed to believe them.

The judicial process, in which all the victims they wanted to speak, is very well explained. But that’s not important. The best thing is that the film, just under an hour and a half of relentless and sometimes exciting story, allows us to understand how the hell could that be achieved.

« I have signed his death penalty »

Trinea Gonczar, whose family was friends with Nassar, attesting in court that he abused her 800 times HBO

« I have signed his death penalty, » Judge Aquilina told Larry Nassar when he sentenced him to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing seven minors. The trial became a collective catharsis for the doctor’s victims because those who wanted, even those who had not reported, were able to tell their faces what they thought of him. Among all of them, Rachael Dehollander stood out, tall and slim as a dancer. She was one of two gymnasts who contacted the Indy Star to report the abuse. The snowball started. It was August 2016. Shortly thereafter, the doctor, who denied the facts, was fired from Michigan State University. In February of the following year, three more gymnasts, one of them Olympian Dantzscher, accused Nassar on the program for 60 minutes. Many more followed, some among the best gymnasts in the world. In November 2016, Nassar was accused of abusing the daughter of friends since he was six years old. He pleaded not guilty. Many of his victims supported him then. Police seized thousands of child pornography files from him. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 60 years in prison in December 2017. A month later, he had to listen to the testimonies of more than 150 of his victims and Aquilina’s sentence. He ended up asking for forgiveness.