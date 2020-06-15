Mexican driver Sergio Pérez is getting ready for the start of the 2020 Formula 1 season, after the organizers and the FIA ​​unveiled the new schedule. Great lessons have left ‘Checo’ this period of mandatory recess due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this unprecedented situation, the Guadalajara said: “I had more than 15 years without being at home or with my family for so long. It was like experiencing life if I no longer ran. All this showed me that we live in a bubble called Formula 1. In The one you are thinking about all the time, and that everything revolves around her. Getting out of the bubble showed me the importance of things, of the family, of valuing something as simple as going to the park with your children.

No matter what material, money, if you don’t even have the freedom to leave your house. That was very sobering. All this time with my children and my family I do not buy it with anything, so within how difficult this has been, it had a very positive side and I thank God for this opportunity. ”

Regarding the start of the championship after the difficult moment experienced worldwide, he commented: “It will be a bit strange, maybe even difficult to understand at first because of all the changes, but we will have to adapt to everything. It will be different from how it is The world will be tough, but on the other hand it is important to be back. For the fans, knowing that F1 is in their country and not being able to attend the track will also be difficult and for us, running without them will be sad. It is what we have for now and it is certainly much better than continuing without running. ”

On his physical preparation, ‘Checo’ said: “I did not stop training and for two weeks now my physical trainers have been in Guadalajara to work with greater intensity and with a schedule for the start of the season. It is like a second preseason, the only thing different was not being sure when we were going to start running. ”

This weekend the Mexican will debut in eSports and will do so on a circuit where he has taken the podium, the Baku City Circuit in Azerbaijan. Regarding this new challenge, the 30-year-old pilot stated: “I am very excited to give eSports the opportunity. They have really captured people’s attention and seeing the races I have found that they are very entertaining, even sometimes more. than in real life. It is amazing to see what the best drivers can do, and of course they are professionals in their activity, so we cannot be at their level right away. To be honest, I really miss racing, so I am with I really want to go back to the competition and see what we can do. ”