It doesn’t matter if they sanction Vettel because there are already consequences

Fernando Alonso showed a remarkable performance rise in FP3 this Saturday morning – where he was eighth, 0.843 seconds behind the fastest, Max Verstappen – to the classification of the 2021 Austrian GP of Formula 1.

The Spaniard made a huge improvement on his second attempt with the softs (reds) in Q1 to advance to the second round with the third fastest time, just 0.223 seconds behind the Dutch in Red Bull. The hopes suggested a relatively simple pass to Q3, but nothing could be further from the truth.

In the last seconds of the Q2, Alonso had been improving his initial time, which had left him 0.171 seconds behind the top 10 that gave access to the final Q3. But Sebastian Vettel got into the Asturian’s line at Turn 9, the penultimate of the short route of the Red Bull Ring, and it ruined his ranking.

This left the Spaniard eliminated, very pissed off and in 14th position heading into the ninth race of the season.

“I think it does not matter now a bit what happens with them. They will penalize them, and? We are left without going 5th or 6th tomorrow in the grand prix, because it has been the best car in our classification of the whole year of long, “commented the two-time world champion in the microphones of DAZN F1.

“We were third in Q1, I think I would have made third or fourth in Q2 and surely 5th or 6th in Q3. And of course, going from 5th to 14th, is to score a lot of points or not to add any, because you can’t. to come back so easy here. So I suppose the weekend is over for us already. And what happens to others, as I say, the biggest consequences are only for us. “

When you are insisted that Vettel he would surely be sanctioned and depending on the number of places on the grid they could make him gain some position Alonso He made it clear that even if the German came out last he would not be happier.

“Even if it is the last … imagine that they penalize him and he comes out 20th. Well, but it is that we, to add 10-12 points, to add zero … and in a weekend in which we were doing well, because it happens to you another weekend and you still don’t care, “he said.

“Then we had even made the selection of tires for the first time thinking about Saturday and less about Sunday. We had two games in Q3 and it had never happened to us. But if you have this type of Saturday … so Sunday is going to be a race to forget because of a curve. It’s very frustrating. “

Alonso stressed that he finds it difficult to get into the points on Sunday after his incident with Vettel because he considers that the grid is really tight at the Red Bull Ring this weekend.

“Here at one tenth all of them apart … we saw Esteban last week. We don’t have that extra speed on the straights either. So you start 14th and finish 12th or 11th, whatever, but, as I say, going out. 5th or 6th, there is a big difference and I think we deserved it because the car was fantastic today, “he concluded.

