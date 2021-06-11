“It doesn’t matter how we win, what counts is victory”

06/11/2021 at 10:18 AM CEST

.

Greek power forward Giannis Antetokoumpo, who once again starred in the Milwaukee Bucks’ winning game, stood out at the conclusion of the third game of the Eastern Conference semifinal tie, which the only thing that counted was triumph.

“At the end of the day, a victory is a victory,” he stressed. Antetokounmpo, who finished with a double-double of 33 points and 14 rebounds. “It doesn’t matter if you win by 30. It doesn’t matter if you win by one. You can go home and celebrate the ‘W’.”

For its part, the base Jrue Holiday, who scored the basket that put the Bucks ahead on the scoreboard with 11.4 seconds to go by the end he admitted that the penetration play was something that came up in an instant.

“I was thinking maybe I should let a few seconds go, but I saw Bruce Brown one on one so I made a move. It was good and I ended up putting a tray“he explained.