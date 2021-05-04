“It doesn’t have to be secret”

Sánchez Dragó, at the Madrid Book Fair. (Photo: GTRES)

There are no surprises. The writer Fernando Sánchez Dragó has revealed that he has voted for the Vox candidate, Rocío Monasterio, in the regional elections of Madrid.

“The vote, in a democracy that is real, does not have to be secret. Mine is not. I will vote for Rocío Monasterio to govern Isabel Díaz Ayuso. I have a very good opinion of both ”, has written the author.

The support of Sánchez Dragó for Vox is no surprise, since he has attended some meetings of the party and even Santiago Abascal signed him for the ‘FAES de Vox’, an institute of ideas called Disenso.

In 2019, in Liarla Pardo, Dragó affirmed that the leader of Vox “is the most literarily interesting character in Spain” because “writing a book about those who always wear the blue jacket is a roll.”

However, he clarified that Santiago Abascal “is too puritanical”: “For example, he has never smoked a joint and I would like him to smoke it, to be somewhat less conservative in everyday life, in family and personal life, in these things ”.

That said, he affirmed: “He is the only one who cheats himself against the autonomies, all the others do not. When this problem has been solved, all the others can be solved. However, it will never be solved because there is no one to dismantle it, it is like dismantling the Empire State Building brick by brick ”.

