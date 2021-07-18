It does not cover the bottom, Chiquis Rivera is transformed into networks

Does not cover what is below, Chiquis Rivera is transformed into networks | Instagram

Without covering the bottom !. The beautiful singer Chiquis Rivera left her followers impressed by transforming and not covering what was under her top, her charms.

Janney Marin Rivera He assured that this was “transformed” into a video shared on his official Instagram account where he can be seen in a robe and somewhat disheveled and then seen as truly spectacular.

Chiquis Rivera was seen from her dressing room, where she appeared with fitted black pants and a colorful top that did not cover her enormous charms, so her black lace interiors were visible.

Ready to shine, the daughter of Jenni Rivera She complemented her outfit with a red hat and all the attitude, like the empowered woman she is.

In recent months, Chiquis’s weight has once again become the topic of conversation. The businesswoman was also first surprised by showing off her “Shakira’s waist” on her social networks.

Much was said about that video, since the famous one assured that they were the results of consuming lemon in warm water on an empty stomach, while rumors indicated that it was all the product of a surgeon.

A few days ago, the interpreter shared on her official Instagram account a photograph with only a sheet and leaving much of her curves in view, that image unleashed criticism such as those of Daniel Bisogno, who claim to be “past tamales” and Lyn May, who considers it disrespectful not to lose weight.