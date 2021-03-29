It did not come out of a laboratory, the WHO report concludes that the origin of covid-19 is animals

According to a copy of the draft obtained by AP, the joint report between the WHO and China ensures that the scenario most likely is the transmission of virus from bats to humans through another animal and what a lab leak is “extremely unlikely”, according to a copy of the draft

The research findings have been as expected but have left still many unanswered questions. The team of scientists has called for more research in all areas, except in one: the hypothesis that the virus could have left a laboratory seems to be ruled out.

The publication of the report has been repeatedly delayed, raising the doubt whether the Chinese side was trying to skew the conclusions to avoid putting the blame for the pandemic on China.

The AP received what appeared to be a near-final version of the report on Monday from a Geneva-based diplomat from a WHO member country. It was unclear if the report could still be modified before publication. The diplomat did not want to be identified because he was not authorized to make it known before publication.

The researchers listed four scenarios in order of probability. They concluded that it was very likely it was transmitted through a second animal. They assessed direct spread from bats to humans as likely, and said the Spread through “cold chain” food products was possible but not likely.

The closest relative of the virus that causes covid-19 has been found in bats, which are known to carry coronavirus. However, the report says that “the evolutionary distance between these bat viruses and SARS-CoV-2 is estimated to be several decades, suggesting a missing link.”

He said very similar viruses have been found in pangolins, but also noted that the mink and cats they are susceptible to the covid virus, which suggests that they could be carriers.

The report is largely based on a visit by a WHO team of international experts to Wuhan, the Chinese city where COVID-19 was first detected, from mid-January to mid-February.

Peter Ben Embarek, the WHO expert who led the Wuhan mission, said on Friday that the report had been finalized and was being verified and translated. “I hope that in the next few days the whole process will be completed and we can make it known publicly,” he said.