In the video shared on TikTok, you can see the moment when the woman discovered her husband with her lover and created a scandal in a restaurant.

An enraged wife starred in a scandal when facing his husband and his supposed lover in a restaurant, the video of the love triangle scene went viral through social networks.

In the images that a user shared through TikTok you see the wife get to the place, face his husband and his supposed lover, who are sitting at a table sitting in the food business.

In the clip it is heard that the woman claims infidelity and then begins to throw several blows at her partner, but the waiters who were nearby stop her, holding her arms so that she separates, the woman continues to claim the man, who is silent while his supposed lover He covers his face knowing that they are observed by diners.

The woman takes advantage of the fact that the waiters let their guard down and that is when she takes the loverHe pulls her towards her and begins to insult.

After some struggles the other woman, who is already crying, manages to get out of the wife Enraged and hurriedly leaves the place to end the embarrassing situation, seconds later the subject leaves behind her.

In video so far it has more than 11 million views, more than 960 thousand hearts and more than 27 thousand comments.